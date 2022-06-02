Top 5

Everything to Know About the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
Which Stars Are Presenting?

Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Chris Evans, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Pablo Schreiber, Rebel Wilson, Riley Keough, Sarah Shahi and Sydney Sweeney are some of the stars slated to present during the first ceremony.

For the second part of the show, Chrishell Stause, Erika Jayne, Kristin CavallariNicole Richie, Teresa Giudice, Ariana Madix, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley and Emma Hernan are expected to appear.

The reality TV presenters will also include Garcelle Beauvais, James Kennedy, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Nick Viall, Paige Desorbo and more.

