MTV VMAs 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani (featuring Cardi B) – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love” (Extended Version)

The Weeknd – “Out of Time”

 

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco”

Lisa –  “Lalisa”

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

 

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

 

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da Getto”

 

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

 

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “Pussy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de Joie”

 

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)

BTS (Minecraft)

Charli XCX (Roblox)

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)

Rift Tour (featuring Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)

 

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” (Choreographers: Big Hit Music Performance Directing Team)

Doja Cat – “Woman” (Choreographer: “Fullout Cortland” [Cortland Brown])

FKA Twigs (featuring The Weeknd) – “Tears in the Club” (Choreographers: Sean Bankhead and Zoï Tatopoulos)

Harry Styles – “As It Was” (Choreographer: Yoann Bourgeois)

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

Normani (featuring Cardi B) – “Wild Side” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

 

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” (Editor: Neal Farmer)

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” (Editor: Mike Diva)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal” (Editor: Alyssa Oh from Rock Paper Scissors)

Rosalía – “Saoko” (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Editor: Ted Guard)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” (Editor: Nick Rondeau)

 

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” (Director of Photography: Bruce Cole)

Camila Cabello (featuring Ed Sheeran) – “Bam Bam” (Director of Photography: David Bolen)

Harry Styles – “As It Was” (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)

Normani (featuring Cardi B) – “Wild Side” (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Director of Photography: Rina Yang)

 

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” (Visual Effects: Ingenuity Studios)

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe” (Visual Effects: AMGI, BUF, Ingenuity, Rodeo FX and Territory Studio)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (Visual Effects: Deep Voodoo)

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” (Visual Effects: Cameo FX)

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” (Visual Effects: Mário Dubec at UPP)

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay” (Visual Effects: Digital Axis)

 

