MTV VMAs 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
H.E.R. – “For Anyone”
Normani (featuring Cardi B) – “Wild Side”
Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love” (Extended Version)
The Weeknd – “Out of Time”
Best K-Pop
BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
Itzy – “Loco”
Lisa – “Lalisa”
Seventeen – “Hot”
Stray Kids – “Maniac”
Twice – “The Feels”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Jack White – “Taking Me Back”
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Shinedown – “Planet Zero”
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Envolver”
Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”
Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”
Daddy Yankee – “Remix”
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da Getto”
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “Pussy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”
Stromae – “Fils de Joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)
BTS (Minecraft)
Charli XCX (Roblox)
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience (Wave)
Rift Tour (featuring Ariana Grande) (Fortnite)
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)
Best Choreography
BTS – “Permission to Dance” (Choreographers: Big Hit Music Performance Directing Team)
Doja Cat – “Woman” (Choreographer: “Fullout Cortland” [Cortland Brown])
FKA Twigs (featuring The Weeknd) – “Tears in the Club” (Choreographers: Sean Bankhead and Zoï Tatopoulos)
Harry Styles – “As It Was” (Choreographer: Yoann Bourgeois)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
Normani (featuring Cardi B) – “Wild Side” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” (Editor: Neal Farmer)
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” (Editor: Mike Diva)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal” (Editor: Alyssa Oh from Rock Paper Scissors)
Rosalía – “Saoko” (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Editor: Ted Guard)
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” (Editor: Nick Rondeau)
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” (Director of Photography: Bruce Cole)
Camila Cabello (featuring Ed Sheeran) – “Bam Bam” (Director of Photography: David Bolen)
Harry Styles – “As It Was” (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)
Normani (featuring Cardi B) – “Wild Side” (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Director of Photography: Rina Yang)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” (Visual Effects: Ingenuity Studios)
Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe” (Visual Effects: AMGI, BUF, Ingenuity, Rodeo FX and Territory Studio)
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” (Visual Effects: Deep Voodoo)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” (Visual Effects: Cameo FX)
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” (Visual Effects: Mário Dubec at UPP)
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay” (Visual Effects: Digital Axis)
