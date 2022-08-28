MTV VMAs 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Song of the Summer
Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Charlie Puth (featuring Jungkook) – “Left and Right”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – “Wait for U”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kane Brown – “Grand”
Latto and Mariah Carey (featuring DJ Khaled) – “Big Energy (Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Marshmello and Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre and dazy – “Sunroof”
Post Malone (featuring Doja Cat) – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Rosalía – “Bizcochito”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”Back to top