Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

VMAs

MTV VMAs 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

By
MTV VMAS 2022 Complete List Winners Nominees
 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
11
9 / 11
podcast

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth (featuring Jungkook) – “Left and Right”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – “Wait for U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto and Mariah Carey (featuring DJ Khaled) – “Big Energy (Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello and Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre and dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone (featuring Doja Cat) – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalía – “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Back to top