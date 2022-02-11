Musicians Who Became Actors: Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and More

Justin Timberlake

During the height of ‘NSync’s fame, Timberlake made his film debut in 2000’s Model Behavior. He soon began juggling his solo music career and movie commitments with roles in The Social Network, Friends With Benefits, Trolls and Palmer.

The Grammy winner fired back in 2013 when an op-ed suggested that he should stop acting after his film Runner Runner failed to rake in. “The movie didn’t do well at the box office, so I should quit?” he said in a GQ interview. “Hold on a second. If I was somebody else, you wouldn’t have said that.”