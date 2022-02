Lady Gaga

Gaga initially wanted to become an actress, but her rise to stardom came following the 2008 release of her debut album, The Fame. While she starred on American Horror Story from 2015 to 2016, she did not truly break into films until 2018’s A Star Is Born, for which she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She continued to receive critical acclaim for 2021’s House of Gucci.