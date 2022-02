Will Smith

Smith started out as a member of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, racking up hits such as “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” In 1990, he began starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and eventually became more well-known for his acting than his music. His credits include Bad Boys, Independence Day, Men in Black, Ali, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, Aladdin and King Richard.