Reality TV

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies

By
lisa-fleming-my-600-pound-life-dead
‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Lisa Flemming TLC
10
5 / 10
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Lisa Fleming

In August 2018, Lisa’s daughter, Danielle, broke the news that the season 6 star died at the age of 50.

Back to top