Reality TV ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies By Sarah Hearon August 6, 2021 ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Lisa Flemming TLC 10 5 / 10 Lisa Fleming In August 2018, Lisa’s daughter, Danielle, broke the news that the season 6 star died at the age of 50. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News