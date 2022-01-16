‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cameron Diaz (Kimmy Wallace)

One of the rom-com queens of the 2000s, the four-time Golden Globe nominee is known for starring in There’s Something About Mary (1998), Vanilla Sky (2001), In Her Shoes (2005), The Holiday (2006), Knight and Day (2010), Bad Teacher (2011) and The Other Woman (2014). The Body Book author confirmed her step back from acting in March 2018, three years after she wed Benji Madden. Diaz and the Good Charlotte artist quietly welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019 via surrogate.