Carrie Preston (Amanda Newhouse)

Preston’s notable TV credits include True Blood, Person of Interest, Crowded,The Good Fight, Claws and The Good Wife, for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2013. On the big screen, she’s appeared in The Stepford Wives (2004), Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Doubt (2008) and To the Bone (2017). In 1998, she wed Michael Emerson, who played Ben Linus on Lost.