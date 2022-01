Christopher Masterson (Scotty O’Neal)

The New York native is best known for playing Malcolm’s oldest brother, Francis, on Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006. He has also appeared on That 70’s Show, White Collar and Men at Work, and starred in films such as Scary Movie 2, Waterborne, Made for Each Other and Intellectual Property. Masterson married actress Yolanda Pecoraro in June 2019 and the duo welcomed daughter Chiara two years later.