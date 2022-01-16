‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Dermot Mulroney (Michael O’Neal)

Along with the 1997 rom-com, Mulroney is recognized for his work in Young Guns (1988), Staying Together (1989), Where the Day Takes You (1992), Point of No Return (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994) The Wedding Date (2005) and August: Osage County (2013), which also starred Roberts. On the small screen, the Virginia native appeared on New Girl, Shameless, Arrested Development and Station 19.

The Friends alum was previously married to Survival Quest costar Catherine Keener from 2000 to 2005. The pair welcomed son Clyde in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2007. He went on to wed Italian cinematographer Tharita Catulle in 2008. They have two daughters: Mabel, born in 2008, and Sally June, born in 2009.