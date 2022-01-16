‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Julia Roberts (Julianne Potter)

Four years after My Best Friend’s Wedding, the Georgia native won her first Academy Award for her performance in Erin Brockovich. The same film also earned her a BAFTA, a Critic’s Choice Award, a SAG Award and her third Golden Globe. (She previously took home trophies for Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman.) Roberts’ other notable credits include Notting Hill (1999), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), Eat Pray Love (2010), The Normal Heart (2014) and Ben Is Back (2018). She shares twins Hazel and Phinneaus, born in 2004, and son Henry, born in 2007, with husband Danny Moder.