M. Emmet Walsh (Joe O’Neal)

The New Yorker has appeared in over 200 films throughout his career, including The Jerk (1979), Ordinary People (1980), Blade Runner (1982), Wild Wild West (1999), The Iron Giant (1999), Racing Stripes (2005) and Knives Out (2019). On TV, he’s made appearances on Home Improvement, The Twilight Zone, The X-Files, NYPD Blue and more.