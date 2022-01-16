‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Paul Giamatti (Bellman)

After scoring his big break in 1997’s Private Parts, the Connecticut native went on to star in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, 1999’s Man on the Moon, 2000’s Big Momma’s House, 2002’s Big Fat Liar, 2005’s Cinderella Man and 2013’s 12 Years a Slave. He won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a SAG Award for portraying the titular character on HBO’s John Adams. Since 2016, he’s starred in Billions alongside Damian Lewis. Giamatti shares son Samuel with ex-wife Elizabeth Cohen.