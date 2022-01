Philip Bosco (Walter Wallace)

The Tony winner was best known for his work in the 1989 Broadway production of Lend Me a Tenor and for his starring role in 2007’s The Savages, his final film. The Law & Order alum was inducted into the ​​American Theater Hall of Fame in 1998 and retired from stage acting in 2009. Nearly 10 years later, the New Jersey native died at his home of complications from dementia at age 88.