‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rachel Griffiths (Samantha Newhouse)

From 2001 to 2005, the Aussie actress starred as Brenda Chenowith on HBO’s Six Feet Under, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2002. She has also earned several Emmy nods for playing Sarah Walker Laurent on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters, which ran from 2006 to 2011. Along with My Best Friend’s Wedding, she’s starred in Hilary and Jackie (for which she was nominated for an Oscar), The Rookie, Step Up, Hacksaw Ridge and more. She welcomed son Banjo, daughter Adelaide and son Clem in 2003, 2005 and 2009, respectively, with husband Andrew Taylor.