Rupert Everett (George Downes)

The British actor earned his first Golden Globe nomination for My Best Friend’s Wedding, followed by a nod for An Ideal Husband (1999). The next year, he portrayed Madonna’s BFF in The Next Best Thing. Everett later took up writing, working at publications such as The Guardian and Vanity Fair before returning to perform in live theatre. He wrote and directed 2018’s The Happy Prince, a biopic about Oscar Wilde.