Andrea Martin

The Broadway veteran brought laughs as Toula’s Aunt Voula. Martin’s additional acting credits include SCTV, Anastasia, George and Martha, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, New York Minute, The Producers, Kim Possible and Hairspray Live! on NBC. The Evil alum also had a guest-starring role on Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Only Murders in the Building in 2022.

Martin shares sons Jack and Joe with ex-husband Bob Dolman.