Ian Gomez
Gomez played Ian’s friend — and unofficial best man — in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. While his character of Mike was a fellow teacher in the first flick, he eventually switched careers to work in law enforcement during the second film. The New York native got his big break in 1995 with a recurring role on The Drew Carey Show. He has also acted in The Morning Show, Supergirl and Larry Crowne.
Gomez and Vardalos were married for more than 20 years before their 2018 split. Following their divorce, they continued coparenting daughter Ilaria.Back to top