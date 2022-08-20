Joey Fatone
The New York native — who played Toula’s cousin Angelo in My Big Fat Greek Wedding — rose to fame as one of the members of ‘NSync alongside Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Lance Bass. After selling millions of records worldwide, the band eventually went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002. Following his boy band tenure, Fatone branched out into acting with roles in films My Big Fat Greek Wedding and The Cooler, as well as making his Broadway debut as Mark in Rent in 2002. He competed on Dancing With the Stars twice: first on season 4 and again during season 15.
Fatone married Kelly Baldwin in September 2004 before they welcomed daughters Briahna and Kloey in 2001 and 2010, respectively. The twosome eventually called it quits in 2019.