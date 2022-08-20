Cancel OK

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Cast: Where Are They Now?

By
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Cast: Where Are They Now? John Corbett
 Moviestore/Shutterstock; BauerGriffin/INSTAR
John Corbett

The Sex and the City alum played Ian, Toula’s love interest and eventual spouse. Corbett has also starred in Northern Exposure, Serendipity, Raising Helen, I Hate Valentine’s Day, Ramona and Beezus, Parenthood and the To All the Boys trilogy.

In August 2022, Deadline reported that Corbett would reprise his role as Aidan in season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That. Us Weekly has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

 The Rebel alum married Bo Derek in 2020 after nearly 20 years together.

