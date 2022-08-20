Lainie Kazan
The New York native brought Toula’s mother, Maria Portakalos, to life in all three My Big Fat Greek Wedding sequels. Kazan previously served as Barbra Streisand’s understudy during the original Broadway run of Funny Girl. Since then, she’s had starring roles in One from the Heart, The Paper Chase, Beaches, The Nanny, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan and Bratz.
Kazan married Peter Daniels in 1971 before they welcomed daughter Jennifer later that year. Daniels died in February 1989.Back to top