Louis Mandylor

Mandylor played Toula’s younger brother, Nick, who was an aspiring artist. The Australia native has also appeared in Grace Under Fire, The Set Up, Can’t Hurry Love, Martial Law and Blowback. He reprised his My Big Fat Greek Wedding role in 2003’s short-lived CBS sitcom My Big Fat Greek Life and in 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

Mandylor is married to Kristina Petrova.