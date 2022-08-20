Michael Constantine
Constantine stole many scenes as Toula’s father, Gus Portakalos, who is fervently proud of his Greek heritage and the belief that any ailment could be cured with Windex. In addition to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the Pennsylvania native rose to fame with roles in The Untouchables, Hey, Landlord, In Enemy Country, My Big Fat Greek Life and The Juror.
Constantine and ex-wife Julianna McCarthy, who split in 1969, shared son Brendan and daughter Thea. The actor died in September 2021 at the age of 94.