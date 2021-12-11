Even More Vulnerability and Drama

Shortly after the docuseries was picked up for a season 2, Miriam asserted that their entire family was “down” to return to the cameras.

“We’ve gotten so much positive feedback from season 1 [and] I’ve gotten 100s, probably 1,000s of DMs from people saying thank you for talking about my sexuality, being a woman in tech, and [that feedback is] so much validation to talk about your story,” the Stanford University student told Us in December 2021, while teasing the upcoming season. “All I can say about season 2 is that we’re being more vulnerable, there’s more drama and it’s just extra, extra, extra and so I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Miriam also revealed that the new episodes were “coming soon” and that she was currently in “New York for a reason.”