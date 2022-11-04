Cancel OK
Everything We Know So Far About Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Season 2

My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Files Restraining Order Against Silvio: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split
Will Silvio Be Back?

Us confirmed in February 2022 that Julia filed for divorce from her husband of two years. The twosome subsequently began a messy back and forth, with Julia being fired from Elite World Group. A source told Us at the time that he has “no plans” to be part of season 2 after the split, which went down one week into production.

“Silvio was part of the first week of filming My Unorthodox Life with Julia. He has no plans to be part of filming moving forward and it’s TBD whether he’ll appear in season 2 or if he’ll be cut out. Time will tell,” the insider said.

