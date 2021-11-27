My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Everything We Know So Far

What Has Julia Haart Said About Season 2?

“There are a lot of surprises in season 2,” the mother of four teased to E! News in October 2021, noting that viewers have been very interested in learning about her past life. “I get questions all the time: ’Did you watch TV, did you not watch TV? Did you read a book, did you not read a book?’ What they don’t understand is that it is a world where your destiny is defined by your biology. That’s what it is. As a woman, you’re told that every woman’s place is the same; Every man’s place in life is the same.”