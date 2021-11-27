My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Everything We Know So Far

When Was It Renewed?

Julia confirmed the news in September 2021 during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“Two big things got crossed off my Bucket List this week… Go on @theellenshow ✔️ Get a Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life on @netflix ✔️ 🥳,” the New York native wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a clip from the daytime program. “Thank you SO much to everyone who has reached out, shared stories with us, and lovingly supported the show. Thank you for letting us share our lives with you, we can’t wait to dive even deeper! Season 2 here we come!”