My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Everything We Know So Far

Who Will Return?

While Netflix has not officially revealed further details about the cast list yet, considering the press release mentions Julia’s “family,” it is likely that fans will once again be able to catch up with the modeling agency executive, influencer Batsheva, law student Shlomo, engineering whiz Miriam and teenager Aron.

Weinstein, who was married to Batsheva for nine years, seemingly hinted that he would not be present for season 2 shortly after Us Weekly confirmed the couple had separated. In November 2021, the men’s stylist captioned an Instagram photo, “Officially not-famous,” which eagle-eyed fans thought subtly referenced his in-laws’ reality TV show.