How Will Nancy Handle the Curse?

After breaking off a future with Ace due to Temperance’s curse, Taylor opened up about how the decision will “weigh heavily” on Nancy’s mind.

“To her, the experience of being responsible for Ace’s death in a car crash was very emotionally real to her. That’s going to be quite the deterrent anytime she even wants to give him a look that she wouldn’t give to a platonic friend,” the producer explained to EW. “Her mind is so regimented that she will train herself not to let him know how she feels, which is going to convince him all the more that something’s going on, because he knows Nancy wouldn’t be one day about to kiss him and the next day like he’s just somebody she barely knows. It’s going to live in her mind in a really real way and influence a lot of her actions.”