What Does the Future Look Like for Nancy and Ace?

“I think this is very much a new chapter in their relationship for them in their relationship with each other, and their openness with each other and their ability to lean on each other emotionally is at an all-time high,” McMann hinted in August 2022. “I think that’s something I’ve really wanted Nancy to be able to have — that experience with someone and to be really emotionally vulnerable with someone else. So, that’s definitely a part of it.”

According to the actress, the potential couple will deal with the curse keeping them apart in a surprising way.

“I think it will be unexpected the way that the writers have kind of taken this curse and what they have to deal with in the terms of their relationship with each other and how to navigate that,” she continued. “I love reading what fans have to say about the show and I read a lot of people’s theories and stuff, and everyone is wrong so far. I think it will be really unexpected and really satisfying. In the nature of our show, it’s incredibly romantic and beautiful and absolutely heart-wrenching and painful and all of the above.”