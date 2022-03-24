What Happened to the Missing Bodies?

The season 3 finale ended with Nancy receiving a mysterious tip about bodies going missing from the cemetery. The writing team, however, included small clues about the upcoming mystery throughout the season.

“That will be a launching point for a longer supernatural mystery arc that’s going to continue bringing threats together such as, ‘What’s Ryan (Riley Smith) up to with those strange people who just moved to town?’ And is there a connection to some of the things that we’ve already seen planted in Season 3? Which the answer is yes,” Taylor told KSite TV in January. “I think it’s kind of exciting to have Nancy launch on a big case where there are stakes for the town, but it also puts her to the test as a detective.”