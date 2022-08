When Does Filming Start?

In July 2022, McMann showed off her look for the first day of filming. “We’re back and this season is about HAIR THANK YOU,” she tweeted alongside a photo of her on set.

In a separate post, the actress teased that there were more surprises ahead, writing, “As a public service I will say a *full* cast pic will be a minute bc we’re not all here for another week but there WILL be pics today.”