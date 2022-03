Will Ace Give Up on His Future With Nancy?

During an interview with TV Insider in January, the former Vampire Diaries writer revealed that it won’t take long for Ace to piece together that Nancy lied to him.

“He needs to figure that out. And I think that there will be other things for Nancy to be in trouble with, so maybe she’ll be able to divert him for a little bit? But as an audience member, I want him to know very soon and for her to deny, deny, deny,” she shared.