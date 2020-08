Aaron Abrams (Brian Zeller)

Abrams has appeared on Faking It, Grey’s Anatomy and Masters of Sex, but has had a steady role on NBC’s Blindspot since Hannibal wrapped. Most recently, the Canada native cowrote The Lovebirds alongside Brendan Gall and Martin Gero. The film, which stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, hit Netflix in May 2020.