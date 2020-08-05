NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Gillian Anderson (Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier)

During her time on Hannibal, Anderson was simultaneously starring on The Fall opposite Jamie Dornan. The Golden Globe winner went on to reprise her role of Dana Scully on The X-Files revival and appear on shows like Sex Education and The Crown as Margaret Thatcher.

Anderson, who is dedicated to philanthropy, was appointed an honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016. It is rewarded to those who make significant and charitable contributions to the arts and sciences. In 2018, the U.K. native received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.