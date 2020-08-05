NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Hugh Dancy (Will Graham)

After captivating fans as criminal profiler Will Graham on the NBC series, Dancy had a turn on Hulu’s short-lived cult drama The Path, alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. He starred in Mindy Kaling’s Late Night, The Good Fight and most recently alongside his wife, Claire Danes, on the final season of Homeland. In April 2018, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together and welcomed son Rowan that August. They are also the parents of son Cyrus, born in 2012.