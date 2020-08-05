TV

NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Laurence Fishburne (Jack Crawford)

Oscar nominee Fishburne (What’s Love Got to Do with It) is a beloved character actor and continues to work in film and TV. After Hannibal, the Georgia-born star appeared in the John Wick film series and Where’d You Go, Bernadette alongside Cate Blanchett among other projects. He’s starred on ABC’s Black-ish since 2014. After 14 years of marriage, Fishburne filed for divorce from Suits alum Gina Torres in November 2017. The date of separation was listed as October 14, 2016 — almost a year earlier. 

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Torres told Us in a statement at the time. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

