Mads Mikkelsen (Dr. Hannibal Lecter)

Prior to playing the most famous cannibal ever known, Denmark-born Mikkelsen rose to fame in films like The Hunt, Valhalla Rising and Casino Royale opposite Daniel Craig. He’s since appeared in films such as Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Polar with Vanessa Hudgens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Galen Erso.