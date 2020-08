Raul Esparza (Dr. Frederick Chilton)

The Tony nominee has been popular in the Broadway community for decades, but Fannibals fell in love with Ezparza during his turn as Dr. Frederick Chilton. Following Hannibal, the Delaware native appeared on The Path and BoJack Horseman. He had been on Law & Order: SVU since 2012, but exited as a series regular in 2019.