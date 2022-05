2. His ‘Doctor Who’ Role Makes History

He is the first Black actor to become the legendary time lord on a full-time basis. Jo Martin was the first ever Black Doctor, but she only guest starred as a future incarnation of the Doctor throughout Whittaker’s run.

Gatwa told the BBC on Sunday, “It feels really amazing. It’s a true honor. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic. I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”