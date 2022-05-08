4. He Struggled Before Making It Big

“Moving into a new place meant paying the deposit and first month’s rent,” he told The Big Issue in May 2020 of attempting to secure acting roles upon his school graduation. “I started temping but had to take time off to audition for roles I wasn’t getting. When I didn’t get enough temping work, I fell behind on my rent. By the end of my second month of unemployment, I was out of savings. … Being a 25-year-old man with no money or job affected my sense of self-worth. Rejection became unbearable. Auditions weren’t just acting jobs, they were lifelines.”

He continued at the time: “I felt guilty, ashamed, a bit pathetic. … As I was standing on the street with my suitcases, one thought came into my head: ‘I’m homeless.’ I couldn’t have got through without two wonderful friends. One made me stay with her and the other wired me money for food every week. Their generosity was incredible but difficult to accept as it meant accepting what my situation had become – and it was a situation I could barely comprehend.”