Beefing With Wendy Williams

In the week of her exit, Williams dissed Leakes’ decision and spoke negatively about her family on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At the time, she suggested a spinoff series centered on Leakes’ family would be “boring.” The former Bravo star subsequently slammed Williams and stated that they were no longer friends in a YouTube video, titled “Stop using me for click bait!”

“She does Andy Cohen’s show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. Now that’s what you’re not gonna do. What you’re not going to do is speaking negative of my family,” she said on September 29. “My family never signed up to be a part of anything doing television. They don’t have to be colorful. I am the person that has to be colorful or need to be colorful, OK?”