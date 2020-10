Setting the Record Straight

Leakes clarified that she wasn’t axed from the long-running show. “I left the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight on October 1. “I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer.”

The New Normal alum then addressed whether she would ever return to the series, adding: “I wish them all the best, really, I do. But I don’t think that’s the place for me.”