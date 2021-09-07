TV Netflix Releases Full Lineup of Chilling New Movies and TV Shows Coming This Fall By Emily Longeretta September 7, 2021 LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as HENRY, FREIDA PINTO as MEERA in INTRUSION. URSULA COYOTE/NETFLIX 4 2 / 4 September Movies Prey, 9/10Nightbooks, 9/15Intrusion, 9/22No One Gets Out Alive, 9/29 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News