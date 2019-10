A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (December 5)

In the third installment of A Christmas Prince films, Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are ready to take time off to prepare for the arrival of their first child. However, when a snowstorm hits Aldovia on Christmas Eve and a 600-year-old sacred truce goes missing, Amber must find the thief before midnight to avoid an ancient curse the looms on her family and the kingdom.