Staying Relatively Close

“I trust them and I also understand that I gave them the right to do this,” Slaughter told THR in April 2019 about the show producers. “They could’ve made everybody orange if they wanted to but they’re very respectful. I think for a while in Hollywood they want to just change the story. They want to just completely change everything, but now they realize that people like the book so they’re keeping it very closely to the book.”