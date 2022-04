A Surprising Cameo

“[Rosie O’Donnell is] the subway announcer. She’s the ‘Next stop, this is Astor Place. Next stop, 14th Street’ [voice],” Lyonne told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022. “It was very generous of her. I just texted her because we knew we wanted a real New York accent. … I texted Rosie, and she just would start sending me these little voice memos.”