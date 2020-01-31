Her team warned her against taking a political stance

In the documentary, the singer vows to “remove the masking tape from my mouth” about her politics after her sexual assault trial, but she argues with her team about whether to endorse a candidate for the 2018 midterms, as she ultimately did in October of that year. Her team warns her that she would cut her fanbase in half, and her father is worried about her safety, but Swift is determined. “I need to be on the right side of history,” she says.