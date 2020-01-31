She is recovering from an eating disorder

“I tend to get triggered by something, whether it’s a picture of me where I feel like my tummy looked too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant, and that will trigger me to just starve a little bit. Just stop eating,” Swift says in the doc. “I don’t think you know you’re doing it when you do it gradually. You don’t ever say, ‘I have an eating disorder’ but you count everything you eat.” Her mother’s cancer diagnosis was a wakeup call, though, and she has gone from a size double zero to a size six.